Russia attacked the Shostka district of the Sumy region with guided aerial bobms — two-year-old children were among the wounded (UPD)

On the afternoon of January 4, the Russians bombed the Shostka district of the Sumy region, causing casualties, including young children.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The village of Svesa was hit by the occupiers. One bomb hit a five-story building, the other hit a neighboring residential area. Five people were injured, including a two-year-old girl and a boy.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

One entrance of an apartment building has been destroyed. Emergency rescue operations are underway. Preliminary reports say there are no fatalities, but people may be trapped under the rubble.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutorʼs Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

UPD. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reports 10 casualties. The impact destroyed 15 apartments and damaged about 700 windows. Debris removal is ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.