Russia launches triple missile strike on the Chernihiv outskirts, one death reported

The Russian Federation launched a triple missile strike on the outskirts of Chernihiv — one person is known to have died and four were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, and the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Two residential buildings were partially destroyed and windows in seven residential buildings were damaged due to the rocket attack.

A disaster relief headquarters is being deployed at the scene, said Dmytro Bryzhynsky, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

He emphasized that he is assembling a commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies to respond quickly and assist victims.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.