The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received equipment from the IT coalition countries as part of €3.3 million in assistance

The participating countries of the IT coalition, namely Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, sent equipment worth €3.3 million to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as part of the initiative.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Included in delivery:

1 026 workstations for the "Oberih" registry — this includes laptops, printers, webcams, and barcode scanners;

a 1000 laptops for various information and communication systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

equipment for the data processing center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

20 000 two-factor authentication keys for users of the DELTA combat system;

3 520 tablets for the tactical level of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Along with this cargo, a shipment of Canadian aid for the Defense Ministryʼs Innovation Center — monitors and laptops worth €100 000 — was delivered to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this equipment will increase Ukrainian capabilities and the ministry will continue to scale up digitalization in the military.

The IT Coalition is a special group of states within the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine (the Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg, which have previously made their contributions (€500 000 from Estonia and €10 million from Luxembourg). Lithuania and Latvia have also provided Ukraine with assistance in the form of licenses and equipment.

The goal of the IT coalition is to support the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces in the field of IT, communications and cybersecurity. The participants of the initiative are Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Japan and Ukraine itself. The Netherlands joined the coalition on January 27, 2024 and made its first contribution of €10 million.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.