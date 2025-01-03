During the full-scale war, the Russians damaged at least 1 255 cultural heritage sites

As of December 2024, at least 1 255 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine have been damaged during the full-scale invasion. Of these, 125 are of national importance, 1 055 — are local, and 75 — are newly discovered.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

In December alone, damage to 33 cultural heritage sites was recorded due to Russian armed aggression in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions, and Kyiv.

In total, during the full-scale invasion, cultural monuments were damaged in 18 regions and Kyiv. This is the number in each region:

Kharkiv region — 324;

Kherson region — 180;

Donetsk region— 164;

Odesa region — 137;

Chernihiv region — 65;

Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv — 83;

Zaporizhzhia region — 57;

Mykolaiv region — 44;

Dnipropetrovsk region — 49;

Lviv region— 60;

Sumy region — 33;

Luhansk region — 32;

Khmelnytskyi region — 10;

Poltava region — 6;

Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions — 4 each;

Kirovohrad region — 2;

Cherkasy region — 1.

At the same time, it is impossible to establish the exact number of damaged cultural monuments, since almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are still temporarily occupied.

Already on January 1, 2025, due to a Russian attack, debris fell on the House of the Writersʼ Union of Ukraine in the center of Kyiv.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.