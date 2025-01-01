GUR cyber specialists attacked “Lukoil” company resources

On the night of December 30 to January 1, 2025, GUR specialists carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in the State Security Service.

The main target of the attack was the resources of the oil company “Lukoil”, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation forces.

In particular, the companyʼs digital resources were affected, due to which the companyʼs customers were unable to make payments at gas stations via the mobile application. The digital resources of “Evotor” smart terminals and the unified digital labeling system for goods "Chesny Znak" were also attacked.

This DDoS attack caused significant inconvenience and losses in the trade sector, as consumers were unable to purchase goods due to payment system failures.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.