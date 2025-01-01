Russians attacked Kyiv with drones on New Yearʼs Day. Whatʼs known (UPD)

On the morning of January 1, the occupiers attacked the capital of Ukraine with strike drones. Debris from the downed drones fell in two districts, causing injuries.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

An air raid alert sounded in Kyiv around seven in the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the approach of attack UAVs. Air defense was operating in the city. In the Pechersky district, a fire broke out on the roof of a non-residential building due to falling debris. The attic floor of a five-story residential building was partially destroyed.

In the same area, the sixth to fourth floors of a six-story residential building were destroyed, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors caught fire, people are being evacuated. Three people are already known to have been injured, two of whom have been hospitalized.

Falling UAV debris was also recorded in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv. Cars, garages, and a tram track were damaged there.

Information on the damage caused and the exact number of victims is being established.

UPD. Four injured, two hospitalized. Two more received medical assistance on the spot. Most of the injured are from the Pechersky district.

