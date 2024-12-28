Ukraine destroyed a warehouse storing Shahed drones in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation

On December 26, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Defense Forces, destroyed a warehouse for storing, servicing, and repairing Shahed drones in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The warehouse is a series of concrete sheltered structures.

"The operation significantly reduced the enemyʼs potential to conduct airstrikes with strike UAVs on Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure," the General Staff reported.

They also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have detailed information about the facilities of the Russian Armed Forces. Therefore, such operations will continue in the future.

The Astra Telegram channel, citing its own sources, wrote that three Storm Shadow missiles hit a military facility between the villages of Tsymbulova and Rudnevo in Oryol Oblast on December 26. The strike allegedly killed two servicemen and injured seven. Ukraine has not officially commented on this.

