Ukraine received $485 million from the World Bank and the US

Ukraine received $485 million from the World Bank and the United States as part of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, $465 million of these funds were provided by the United States through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The remaining $20 million came from the World Bank.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister emphasized that the funds raised will be used to compensate for social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget.

The World Bank is an international financial institution that promotes economic development and poverty reduction around the world. The bank provides loans, grants, and other assistance to countries so they can improve infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and more.

In November, Shmyhal noted that during the full-scale invasion, almost $50 billion had already been attracted through the mechanisms of the World Bank.

