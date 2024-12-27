MFA: Ukraine has prepared everything for the second Peace Summit

Ukraine has prepared everything necessary to hold the second Peace Summit. The date of its holding is currently unknown — for it to be effective, preparations are still ongoing.

This was stated at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, a correspondent for Suspilny reports.

According to him, Ukraine has already held all the thematic conferences that agreed on common positions on the points of President Zelenskyʼs peace formula.

Tykhyi stressed that Ukraine is now in a "strong diplomatic position" because it has "everything prepared." According to him, the terms for the second Peace Summit, which were announced earlier, were approximate, but Ukraine is trying to do everything as soon as possible.

"We donʼt need just a summit, or just an event for the sake of an event, we need something productive. Thatʼs what work is ongoing on," said the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

He recalled that the Ukrainian peace formula remains the basis for the vision of a just end to the war.

What preceded

The first Peace Summit, organized by Ukraine, was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. It was attended by 91 countries and 8 international organizations. Due to the absence of Russia at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

Following the Summit, a communiqué was signed with three main points: nuclear safety, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians.

It was reported that Ukraine plans to hold a second Peace Summit with the participation of Russia by November 5, 2024, the day of the US presidential election.

Later, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, Daria Zarivna, announced that the second Peace Summit would not be held in November 2024, as previously expected. It was not canceled, but postponed to a later date.

According to her, the last thematic conference was to be held on October 30-31. They were held on each point of the peace formula, and after that, a corresponding communiqué was adopted. The main provisions of these communiqués will become the basis for the future peace plan of the second Peace Summit, said Zarivna.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.