The second Peace Summit will not be held in November 2024, as previously expected. It was not cancelled, but postponed to a later date.

This was reported by the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Daria Zarivna, whose team is responsible for the preparation and key documents of the conferences, in an interview with "Telegraph".

"In November, the Second Peace Summit not be held yet. But everything for its preparation should already be ready. So far, thematic conferences are held on each point of the Formula, which end with the adoption of a communique. The main provisions of these communiqués will become the basis for the future peace plan of the Second Summit , " Zarivna said.

According to her, the last such conference will be held on October 30-31. And only based on the results of the meetings, the date of the second Peace Summit will be decided.

What preceded

The first Peace Summit organized by Ukraine was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in it. Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

As a result of the Summit, a communiqué was signed with three main points — nuclear safety, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians.

Later it was reported that Ukraine plans to hold a second peace summit with the participation of Russia before the presidential elections in the United States, which are to be held in November 2024.

