Bloomberg: Ukraine plans to hold a second peace summit with the participation of Russia before the US presidential elections

Ukraine plans to hold the second peace summit with the participation of Russia before the presidential elections in the United States, which are to be held in November 2024.
Bloomberg writes about this with reference to knowledgeable sources and a number of officials.
The main motivation of the Ukrainian side is to hold the summit before Donald Trump takes the presidential chair in the White House.
The topic of the first major contact with Russian officials could be nuclear security, as well as the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children. The second topic was discussed at the first meeting in Switzerland.
The Ukrainian side has aspirations to hold the summit, but Western officials say that any large-scale meetings should be carefully organized, have a clear goal and predictable expectations. They doubt that a summit similar to the one in Switzerland, even with the participation of Russia, can be organized in such a short time.
- The first Peace Summit organized by Ukraine was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in it. Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."
- As a result of the Summit, a communiqué was signed with three main points: nuclear safety, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians. This communiqué was signed by 80 states and 6 organizations.