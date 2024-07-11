Bloomberg: Ukraine plans to hold a second peace summit with the participation of Russia before the US presidential elections

Ukraine plans to hold the second peace summit with the participation of Russia before the presidential elections in the United States, which are to be held in November 2024.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to knowledgeable sources and a number of officials.

The main motivation of the Ukrainian side is to hold the summit before Donald Trump takes the presidential chair in the White House.

The topic of the first major contact with Russian officials could be nuclear security, as well as the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children. The second topic was discussed at the first meeting in Switzerland.

The Ukrainian side has aspirations to hold the summit, but Western officials say that any large-scale meetings should be carefully organized, have a clear goal and predictable expectations. They doubt that a summit similar to the one in Switzerland, even with the participation of Russia, can be organized in such a short time.