Ukraine has established contact with the new Syrian authorities and is ready to restore diplomatic relations

Ukraine will restore diplomatic relations with Syria if the new government reverses the decision of the Bashar Assad regime, which recognized the violation of Ukraineʼs territorial integrity.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, at a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

"We will watch how the new government will act. We understand that the previous Assad regime recognized the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is why diplomatic relations were severed. If this policy changes, diplomatic relations will be restored," he said.

The spokesman added that contact with the new Syrian authorities has already been established at the ministerial level.

Tykhyi emphasized that the provision of humanitarian aid — 500 tons of wheat flour — is not a separate action, but a broader policy, a sincere desire of Ukraine to help the Syrian people in a difficult situation.

"We understand how difficult it is after such a war, after the fall of this bloody regime, how difficult it is for ordinary Syrians. So yes, this is part of a broader policy. I think you will see more steps in this direction in the future," the diplomat noted.

The spokesman assured that if there is mutual willingness to develop this dialogue, Kyiv will take additional steps.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

On December 8, 2024, the Syrian opposition entered the Syrian capital, Damascus, and overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, who had been in power for 24 years. Assad himself fled to Moscow.

Syrian rebels have already begun forming a transitional government — it will be headed by Muhammad Bashir, who headed the "Salvation Government" — a political structure created in 2017 in territories controlled by the Syrian opposition, primarily in the province of Idlib.

The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group and de facto leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa (better known as Muhammad al-Julani), has said that the country is exhausted by war and poses no threat to its neighbors or the West. He is calling for the lifting of international sanctions on Syria, as they were imposed against the regime of Bashar al-Assad, which has already fallen.

