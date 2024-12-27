Ukraine sent 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria as aid under the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Over the coming weeks, 33,250 families, or 167,000 people, will receive flour. Each package weighs 15 kilograms and can feed a family of five for a month.

"We wish Syria and its people security, stability, and recovery. We know the true value of these things," the president noted.

Grain from Ukraine is a humanitarian food program launched on November 26, 2022, on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933. Its goal is to deliver grain to the poorest countries in Africa. The program has now been expanded to include Syria.

The humanitarian situation in Syria remains dire, despite the fall of former President Bashar al-Assadʼs regime. According to the UN, more than 12 million Syrians lack adequate access to food. The World Food Programme notes that three million Syrians are facing acute hunger. The civil war has destroyed agricultural production, significantly reduced food imports and caused prices to rise.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

On December 8, 2024, the Syrian opposition entered the Syrian capital, Damascus, and overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, who had been in power for 24 years. Assad himself fled to Moscow.

Syrian rebels have already begun forming a transitional government — it will be headed by Muhammad Bashir, who headed the "Salvation Government" — a political structure created in 2017 in territories controlled by the Syrian opposition, primarily in the province of Idlib.