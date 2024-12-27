General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia lost 1,650 soldiers and 14 tanks in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, December 26, Russia lost 1,650 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as more than a dozen pieces of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military destroyed another 14 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, one air defense system, 28 operational-tactical drones, 82 vehicles and one special equipment unit.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially released a death toll in September 2022, when it said 5,937 people had died.

At the same time, the BBC Russian service, together with Mediazona, at the end of November 2024, established the names of 80,973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 782,510 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine last officially updated its loss data on December 8 of this year — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 43,000 soldiers were killed and another 370,000 were wounded.

