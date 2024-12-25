SBU drones destroyed ammunition depot in Rostov region of Russia

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky training ground in the Rostov region of Russia.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in the SBU.

The Kadamovsky training ground is one of the largest in the Russian Federation, located near Novocherkassk.

The video shows a powerful explosion after the drone hit and the subsequent detonation of ammunition. As a result of the Ukrainian attack, the warehouse at the training ground was completely destroyed. It was the one that the Russians used to supply their troops in the Kramatorsk direction.

"The SBU continues to actively demilitarize the Russian rear, from which weapons are supplied to the front line. Drone sanctions for the Russian army will continue," a source in the SBU told Babel.

Russian media reported on the attack on the Kadamovsky training ground on the night of December 22.

Complemented.

