Moldova confirms Russian missile violated its airspace. Romania denies

Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that a Russian missile violated Moldovan airspace.

She wrote about this in X.

Sandu stated that on Christmas Day, "the Kremlin is choosing the path of destruction — attacking Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure and violating Moldovaʼs airspace with a missile."

"These actions clearly violate international law. Moldova condemns these actions and stands in full solidarity with Ukraine," she added.

This morning, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a cruise missile flying towards Chernivtsi from the territory of Moldova.

In addition, monitoring services reported a missile flight from Romania. However, the Romanian Ministry of Defense denies the information.

The report states that the Romanian military leadership received a message from Ukraine that at around 07:30 a.m. a Russian missile, which was supposed to hit the Chernivtsi region, flew through Moldovan airspace and was in Romanian airspace near the city of Daraban for approximately two minutes.

"According to monitoring data from Romanian air surveillance systems and data provided by NATO countries, which complement monitoring in Romaniaʼs area of responsibility, the crossing of Romanian airspace was not confirmed," the ministry noted.

On Christmas morning, December 25, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles. The energy sector was under attack.

