Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 36 enemy drones

From 10:00 on December 23 to 09:00 on December 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 36 enemy UAVs. Another 23 drones were lost in location — they did not reach their targets.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense system operated in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytsky regions.