Over the past 24 hours, December 22, Russia lost 1,990 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 15 armored combat vehicles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces destroyed six more tanks, 29 artillery systems, 55 operational-tactical drones, one cruise missile, 62 units of automotive equipment, and two more units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5,937 people had died.

At the same time, the BBC Russian service, together with Mediazona, at the end of November 2024, established the names of 80,973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last officially updated its loss figures on December 8 of this year — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 43,000 soldiers were killed and 370,000 were wounded.