“Army+” updated cryptographic encryption to strengthen personal data protection

The new version of the “Army+” application will update cryptographic encryption. This should increase the level of security of military personnelʼs personal data and make the application more convenient.

This was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Previously, to protect data, “Army+” periodically deleted information and asked for re-authorization. Now, thanks to the updated cryptographic encryption, servicemen who log in to “Army+” at least once a month will not need to re-authorize.

The next step is to save necessary information, such as the commanderʼs Army ID or job title, to simplify reporting and other processes.

The update was reported shortly after a massive attack on the resources of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on December 19. This is one of the largest attacks by the enemy in recent times. The Russians planned to disrupt the work of critical infrastructure.

However, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine does not confirm the data leak as a result of a hacker attack. They say that the work of all registers has been suspended for security reasons.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.