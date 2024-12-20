“Army+” updated cryptographic encryption to strengthen personal data protection

News

Olha Bereziuk
The new version of the “Army+” application will update cryptographic encryption. This should increase the level of security of military personnelʼs personal data and make the application more convenient.

This was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Previously, to protect data, “Army+” periodically deleted information and asked for re-authorization. Now, thanks to the updated cryptographic encryption, servicemen who log in to “Army+” at least once a month will not need to re-authorize.

The next step is to save necessary information, such as the commanderʼs Army ID or job title, to simplify reporting and other processes.

