The names of the finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 have been declared

"Suspilne.Broadcasting" reported the names of the nine finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025. Another finalist will be selected by online voting in "Diia". Therefore, the full list of those who made it to the final will be published by January 17, 2025. The final of the National Selection 2025 will be held on February 8.

Here are the nine finalists:

Future Culture — "Waste My Time";

KHAYAT — “HONOR”;

KRYLATA — “STAY TRUE”;

MOLODI — “my sea”;

Ziferblat — "Bird of prayer";

Abie — "Home";

DK Energetik — "Salt";

Masha Kondratenko — “No time to cry”;

Vlad Sheryf — "Wind of change".

The winner of the selection and Ukraineʼs representative at Eurovision 2025 will be determined by the results of the jury and audience voting. The composition of the jury is currently unknown — it will be chosen by Ukrainians through online voting on "Diia".

Next yearʼs Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland. The grand final is scheduled for May 17, and the semi-finals are scheduled for May 13 and 15, 2025.

