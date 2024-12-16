Voting for the jury of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 starts in “Diia”

A poll has been launched in the "Diia" application, where you can choose the members of the jury of the National Selection for "Eurovision-2025". The poll will last until 10 am on December 23.

This is reported by the press service of "Diia".

There are ten people on the jury list. The three who receive the most votes, together with the audience, will determine the representatives of Ukraine at Eurovision in Switzerland. You can only vote for one person:

Andriy Hutsulyak is a music producer, musician, co-founder and sound producer of the electronic band TVORCHI.

Jamala is a singer, Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine, winner of Eurovision 2016.

Dmytro Zezyulin is the frontman of the band LATEXFAUNA.

Kateryna Pavlenko is a singer, musician, composer, songwriter, folklorist, and soloist of the band Go_A. Finalist of the 2020 National Selection with the song "Nightingale".

Oleh Psyuk is a rapper, founder and frontman of the band Kalush and Kalush Orchestra. Together with his band Kalush Orchestra, he won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Anna Svyrydova is a TV and radio presenter.

Serhiy Tanchynets is a singer, frontman and producer of the band "Without Limits" and an Honored Artist of Ukraine.

Katya Tsaryk is a music video maker, director, screenwriter.

Sasha Chemerov is a musician, producer, poet, former frontman of the rock bands "Dymna Sumish", "X-Pozery", Vkrayst, and currently the frontman of the band The Gitas.

Dmitry Shurov is a singer-songwriter, composer and musician, founder and soloist of the Pianoboy project.

To vote, you need to go to "Services" in “Diia”, select "Polls" and cast your vote. Ukrainian citizens aged 14 and over can vote.

20 participants have made it to the National Selection longlist to participate in Eurovision 2025. Here are who they are.

Eurovision 2025 will be held in Basel, with Ukraine participating. The grand final will be held on May 17, and the semi-finals on May 13 and 15, 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.