SBU declared the suspicion in absentia to Russian general who ordered “Iskander” strike on command Reuters

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has gathered evidence against the Russian general responsible for the ballistics strike on the Reuters news agency film crew in August 2024.

This is reported by SBU.

An “Iskander-M” missile hit the “Sapfir” Hotel in Kramatorsk on August 24. The building was completely destroyed. One Reuters employee was killed and five of his colleagues were injured.

According to the investigation, Colonel General Alexei Kim, who holds the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, is responsible for the attack. Kim signed a directive and gave the order to fire on the hotel with civilians. For this, he involved a unit of the missile forces subordinate to him.

Security Service investigators informed Colonel General Kim in absentia of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 (conducting an aggressive war);

Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Measures are underway to bring the person involved to justice.

