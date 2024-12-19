Russia attacked the Kharkiv region — three dead and the same number injured are known

Russia attacked the village of Shevchenkove (Kupyansky district, Kharkiv region) — three people were killed and the same number injured.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Previously, the Russian Federation struck on December 19 at 3:00 p.m. with an

“Iskander-M” missile.

A civilian woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Another died while being transported to a medical facility. A civilian man also suffered fatal injuries.

Among the injured are two women and one man.

An investigative and operational team, forensic experts, and explosives technicians are working at the scene. The police are collecting physical evidence of another crime committed by Russians and interviewing witnesses to the incident.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.