Metsola: Unity on Ukraine remains in the new European Parliament

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated that unity on Ukraine in the new composition of the EU Parliament remains strong.

She said this at a press conference in Brussels, reports a Babel correspondent.

"If you look at what we did in the European Parliament with the first votes, the majority is as large as in the last mandate, although there were fears that it would not be that way," Metsola added.

She stressed that all efforts are now aimed at strengthening Ukraine, and peace must be just — as President Volodymyr Zelensky describes it. However, the European Union needs to have a common understanding of what peace is. Any negotiations on Ukraine should take place only with its participation.

“There are a few difficult months ahead, and we must strengthen our support. This means agreeing on further sanctions against Putin and his allies and providing financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. Ultimately, only a strong Ukraine can speak from a position of strength,” Metsola concluded.

Earlier, Roberta Metsola called on Germany to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine in response to Russian aggression.

