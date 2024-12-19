The European Commission once again demands that Apple open up more iOS features to competitors

The European Commission wants Apple to redesign its iOS operating system so that smartwatches, headphones and other accessories from other manufacturers are more compatible with it.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The European Commission has published a list of features that Apple must open to other manufacturers. Among them are access to notifications, background processes, automatic audio switching, and wireless data transfer.

It also says the company needs to improve the system for how other firms can submit requests to obtain information from Apple, and how they can be rejected.

All because of the new Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires Apple to adhere to strict new rules.

At the same time, Apple says that all these requirements could threaten the privacy of user data, because other companies have "history of privacy violations". In particular, Apple emphasizes the company Meta.

“Meta seeks to change functionality in a way that raises concerns about user privacy and security,” Apple said.

Apple says that their company better protects usersʼ confidential data, and with such requirements, the EU is trying to "tame the power of giant American technology companies".

At the same time, Meta cites Appleʼs lack of interoperability, and also recalls regulatorsʼ criticism of Apple for anti-competitive behavior.

“Apple is the only company that is forced to share its innovations in this way with everyone else, including those who do not share its commitment to user privacy,” Apple said.

They say that these requirements will harm innovation.

But if Apple does not comply with these requirements, then as early as 2025 the EU could launch a formal investigation and fine the company 10% of its total global annual turnover.

This isnʼt the first time Apple has been embroiled in a dispute over its technology with other manufacturers. In September, the companies said that other developers should have access to key Apple features like Siri voice commands and the payment chip.

The EU has given Apple six months to comply with all requirements. If Apple fails to comply, the EU may open a formal antitrust investigation. In that case, Apple could be ordered to pay a fine of up to 10% of the companyʼs total worldwide annual turnover.

In 2022, after two years of investigation, Brussels admitted that it was a violation of antitrust law that the NFC technology on the iPhone was closed to any third-party services except Apple Pay. In July, tech giant Apple, at the request of European regulators, gave competitors access to contactless payment technology on the iPhone.

Apple has allowed users in the European Union to download apps from third-party stores, not just the AppStore, as part of the EUʼs Digital Markets Act.

In June, Apple became the first company to face charges under the EUʼs Digital Markets Act. In March, it was fined a record €1.8 billion for its restrictions on Spotify. Apple is appealing the fine.

