MPs supported a law that simplifies receiving compensation for property destroyed in the occupied territories

The Verkhovna Rada approved in the second reading the draft bill No. 11161 on changes to the procedure for compensation for property destroyed in the occupied territories. It simplifies receiving payments.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the “Voice” parliamentary faction.

292 MPs voted pro. The document proposes to equate damaged property in occupied territories with destroyed property. This also applies to those territories where hostilities continue.

The owner of such property will be able to apply for compensation according to a special procedure and a specific list of documents. There is no need to provide photo and video evidence. There will also be no physical inspection of the objects.

The main thing in the bill is the abolition of mandatory photo recording of damage, inspection of houses/apartments, and equating all housing in occupied territories or in a combat zone to destroyed.

The explanatory note notes that the law will promote the integration of displaced people in communities, encourage them to stay in Ukraine and build their lives here.

Currently, the “eRecovery” program is operating in Ukraine to receive compensation for destroyed or damaged housing. On August 1, 2023, “Diia” started accepting relevant applications. In October 2023, Ukrainians who restored housing at their own expense became eligible for compensation under the “eRecovery” service. The “eRecovery” service is also now available to people with shared housing.

