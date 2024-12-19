The court extended the duties of MP Kormyshkina — she is suspected of illegal enrichment

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the procedural duties of the MP from the “Servant of the People” party Iryna Kormyshkina (maiden name — Allakhverdieva) for another two months.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

SAP does not name the person involved in the case, but from the details it is clear that we are talking about Kormyshkina.

In October 2024, Allakhverdieva was reported on suspicion of illicit enrichment. The investigation established that in 2021-2022 she acquired more than 20 million hryvnias and later used them to purchase a house in the Odesa region, where she currently lives. At the same time, her official income during this period and savings did not exceed 2.7 million hryvnias.

Kormyshkina was given a personal bail as a preventive measure. The guarantors were Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, and Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

The suspect was assigned the following duties:

notify the investigator, prosecutor or court about a change in their place of residence and place of work;

submit passports for travel abroad and other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine;

to refrain from communicating with the people specified in the investigating judgeʼs ruling.

Kormyshkina faces up to 10 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

