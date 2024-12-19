Donald Trump is the Financial Timesʼ Person of the Year

According to the British newspaper Financial Times, the US President-elect Donald Trump became the person of the year.

“We are living in the age of Trump. Historians will look at 2024 as a turning point, like the 1932 [election] when Roosevelt’s New Deal came, or like 1968 when Richard Nixon launched the New Right,” said Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime political and business associate.

Financial Times

Donald Trump claimed that he had prepared a series of radical steps for the "first day" of his presidency: orders to begin deporting undocumented migrants, a mass pardon for rioters imprisoned for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, a new era of oil booms, decrees on freedom of speech at US universities, etc. Trump also promised to purge generals in the Pentagon and investigate those who investigated his cases.

During his first inauguration in 2017, Trump spoke of an “American carnage” caused by globalization and China. At the time, he threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO over “unpaid contributions” by some of its European members. This time, he is using similar rhetoric, but more aggressively. He says he will resolve the Russia-Ukraine war “within 24 hours,” while emphasizing that for him, “America comes first.”

Some politicians and analysts predict that Trumpʼs new presidency will mean chaos, not a new order, and his return heralds a new gilded age of money in US politics and diplomacy.

Last week, the American magazine Time named Donald Trump its "Person of the Year".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.