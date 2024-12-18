Germany doubled arms exports to Ukraine and halved those to Israel

The German government doubled arms exports to Ukraine this year and halved them to Israel compared to last year.

This is evidenced by data from the German Ministry of Economics, Reuters reports.

During 2024, Ukraine received weapons and military equipment from Germany worth a total of €8.1 billion, compared to €4.4 billion last year.

Exports to Israel fell to €161 million, while last year Berlin approved €326.5 million in arms exports to Israel. At that time, this was ten times more than in 2022.

Meanwhile, the German government has approved deliveries worth €1.2 billion to Singapore, just under €559 million to Algeria, and €230 million to Turkey.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. Germany has provided the Ukrainian army with Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.

The total cost of military support that Berlin has already provided or pledged to provide to Kyiv in the coming years is about €28 billion. More than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have also been trained in Germany, for which the state spent €282 million.

In the fall, Politico reported that Germany had suspended arms exports to Israel after the process was blocked by the Federal Security Council. German officials demanded guarantees from Israel that it would not use the weapons against civilians.

