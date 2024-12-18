Dozens of people have died in Congo from a severe form of malaria

Dozens of people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo from a severe form of malaria. Doctors previously did not know what disease was causing the deaths.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing the Congolese Ministry of Health.

"The mystery has finally been solved. This is a case of severe malaria in the form of a respiratory disease," the department said.

It also added that malnutrition has made the population of the southwestern province of Kwango, where the disease has spread, more vulnerable to the disease. Since October 2024, 592 cases have been registered, with a mortality rate of 6.2%.

Reports of an unknown disease raised alarm and prompted the World Health Organization to send a team of researchers to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Malaria kills nearly 600 000 people worldwide each year, with 12% of these deaths occurring in Congo.

Malaria is an infectious disease that is most common in countries with a tropical climate. Its course is accompanied by general malaise, attacks of chills, and an increase in body temperature. Before traveling to countries with a tropical and subtropical climate where malaria is common, it is necessary to undergo a course of preventive treatment (chemoprophylaxis). The drug is prescribed by a doctor, taking into account the degree of prevalence of malaria in each specific area.

The first vaccine, RTS, S/AS01 (also known as Mosquirix), was developed about 30 years ago and approved in 2015. In 2019, it began to be administered in Malawi, Ghana, and Kenya as part of an experiment. In 2021, WHO approved this vaccine. The organization notes that both vaccines are safe and effective for preventing malaria in children. It is expected that their widespread use will have a significant impact on peopleʼs health.

