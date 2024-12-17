The UN General Assembly adopted an updated resolution on human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The UN General Assembly has adopted an updated resolution on human rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

81 countries voted in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea, while 80 abstained.

The document was opposed by 14 countries: Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea, Iran, China, Cuba, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Sudan, and Zimbabwe.

It is important that this document became the first UN resolution in which the General Assembly calls the Russian Federationʼs aggression against Ukraine "the Russian Federationʼs war of aggression against Ukraine".

Key provisions of the resolution include, in particular, condemnation of Russiaʼs continued disregard for international human rights law and international humanitarian law, illegal detention of Ukrainian civilians, use of torture, and discrimination against residents of temporarily occupied territories.

The resolution also aims to protect and return deported children: The UN General Assembly calls on the Russian Federation to stop the deportation of Ukrainian children and provide comprehensive information to relevant UN agencies and international organizations with a list of all deported Ukrainian children.

The resolution on human rights in Crimea has been adopted annually since 2016 with certain additions.

