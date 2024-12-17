Zelensky signed a law on the registry of children deported by Russia

Ukraine will create a registry of information about children deported or forcibly displaced in connection with Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant law No. 4071-IX.

This is stated in the law card on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

The document also defines the principles for the creation and operation of a register of damage caused to the personal non-property rights of individuals as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Damage is referred to in the following cases:

death or disappearance under special circumstances;

injuries (contusion, trauma or mutilation) and diseases;

permanent loss of working capacity and establishment of disability;

violence (physical or sexual), torture and ill-treatment;

human trafficking;

imprisonment, captivity;

forced labor;

deportation, forced displacement, deportation or abduction of children;

mental disorders due to psychological trauma;

loss (inability to fulfill obligations regarding the upbringing and maintenance of the child) of the childʼs parents or other legal representatives of the child;

loss of access to health care and treatment services, and to educational services;

loss of income and livelihood;

moral damage, physical suffering, emotional stress, discomfort.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian Childrenʼs Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

At least 19 546 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia, with fewer than 400 of them successfully returned. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus is involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

