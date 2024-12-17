SBU liquidated the head of the Russian Chemical Forces Igor Kirillov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has eliminated the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

A scooter loaded with explosives was detonated as Kirillov and his assistant entered the entrance of a building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow. They were killed in the explosion.

"Kirillov was a war criminal and a completely legitimate target, as he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military. Such an inglorious end awaits all who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable," noted Babelʼs interlocutor in SBU.

The day before, SBU reported Kirillov on suspicion of a war crime. According to the investigation, he ordered the use of banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military — 4 800 documented cases alone since the start of the full-scale invasion.

On the morning of December 17, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillovʼs car was blown up in Moscow. He and his assistant were killed.

