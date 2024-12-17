The car of the head of the Russian Chemical Forces was blown up in Moscow — he died

On the morning of December 17, the car of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, was blown up in Moscow. He and his assistant were killed.

This was reported by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The explosion occurred on Ryazansky Prospekt near the entrance of one of the buildings. Russian Telegram channels write that the improvised explosive device was probably attached to an electric scooter that was parked next to Kirillovʼs car.

The explosive device was detonated remotely. The blast wave shattered glass and the entrance door in the building from the first to the fourth floor. Three cars parked nearby were also damaged.

The day before, the Security Service of Ukraine informed Kirillov of suspicion of a war crime. According to the investigation, he ordered the use of banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military — 4 800 documented cases alone since the start of the full-scale invasion.

