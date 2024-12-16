The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the words of the President of Slovakia about peace for Ukraine in exchange for territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the statements of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini about peace and territorial concessions by Russia.

According to Pellegrini, "no one in Europe who thinks normally today thinks that it will be possible to establish peace without territorial losses for Ukraine".

To which Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy responded: "The last time Slovak land was handed over to an aggressor in the name of peace, it did not go well and did not bring peace to either the Slovaks or other peoples".

Peter Pellegrini became the president of Slovakia in April 2024. He is also the leader of the left-wing “Holos” party, which is in a coalition with Prime Minister Robert Ficoʼs Kurs — Social Democracy party.

The president collaborated with the pro-Russian prime minister, in particular, he was deputy prime minister in his government from 2016 to 2018, then joined the Kurs party. Robert Fico supported Pellegriniʼs candidacy in the elections. Meanwhile, Pellegrini himself opposed Ukraineʼs accession to NATO.

The position of president in Slovakia is ceremonial, but he ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges, and is commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The president can also veto laws passed by parliament.

