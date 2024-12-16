Babel sources: Ukrainian drones destroyed enemy ammunition depot in the Donetsk region

The other day, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a special operation, during which it destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in the Donetsk region with the help of drones.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

These are strikes on artillery and mortar depots near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. They stored thousands of ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades, and millions of rounds of various calibers.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed not only the ammunition depot, but also the fuel and lubricants depot that was nearby.

After the special operation, explosions rang out at the scene of the attack all night.

