On the night of December 14, Ukraine struck the Steel Horse linear production control station in the Oryol region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is one of the largest oil terminals in the suburbs of Orel. After the explosions, a large fire broke out there. This station provided supplies of oil products for the Russian army.

The operation was carried out by the Special Operations Forces in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

Oryol region Governor Andriy Klychkov wrote on the morning of December 14 about a “fuel fire at an infrastructure facility.” According to him, the fire was quickly extinguished, and drone debris shattered windows in some houses.

He writes that air defenses shot down 11 drones. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reports the destruction of only 5 drones over the Oryol region. There were allegedly no casualties from the attack in the city.

