The Air Defense Forces shot down 81 enemy missiles and 80 drones

On the night of December 13, the Russian Federation carried out a combined air attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types and strike drones. Ukraine was attacked by 287 air targets — 94 missiles and 193 UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is about:

four Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters, launch area – Tambov region;

two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, launch area – Bryansk region, territory of temporarily occupied Crimea;

one KN-23 ballistic missile, launch area – Bryansk region;

55 Kh-101, Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd region;

24 “Kalibr” cruise missiles, launch area — Black Sea;

seven “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, launch area – Voronezh, Rostov regions;

one Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missile, launch area — airspace over the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region;

193 Shahed attack UAVs and unmanned drones of an unidentified type, launch areas: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, all in the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 80 enemy Kh-101/Kh-55SM/"Kalibr"/"Iskander-K" cruise missiles , one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 80 drones. Another 105 UAVs were lost in the field. Five drones returned to the Russian Federation, one flew to Belarus.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. F-16 fighter jets were also involved.

Consequences of the attack

This combined attack is apparently aimed at Ukraineʼs energy sector. There is damage to energy facilities in several regions. Energy workers are already working on restoration, but the number of power outages increased on December 13.

“Ukrenergo” noted that three phases of outage schedules are currently being applied throughout the country.

IAEA reports that five of Ukraineʼs nine power units have now reduced capacity.

According to President Zelensky, this is one of the most large-scale strikes on the Ukrainian energy sector.



Explosions were recorded in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.

The Carpathian region has suffered the most massive attack during the full-scale war. Energy infrastructure facilities have also been attacked — there are hits. But there were no casualties. All relevant services are working on the ground to overcome the consequences of the attack.

In the Lviv region, the Russian Federation also attacked energy facilities, but there were no casualties. In the Ternopil region, the Regional Military Administration reported that there were "negative consequences", but critical infrastructure is operating normally, and there were no casualties.

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region — four casualties are known.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.