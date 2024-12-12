Brazilian President undergoes second brain surgery

Brazilian President Luis da Silva underwent a second operation on the morning of December 12, following emergency brain surgery earlier this week.

This was reported by his doctor Roberto Kalil Filo, Reuters reports.

According to him, the operation was successful, da Silva woke up and is talking. The operation lasted about an hour.

On Tuesday, December 10, da Silva had already undergone surgery to stop bleeding between his brain and meninges, which was linked to his fall in late October at his home.

The second procedure, middle cerebral artery embolization, was aimed at minimizing the risk of future bleeding.

"The procedure was successful. We managed to embolize this artery," said the doctor.

At the end of October, Lula collapsed, suffered a brain hemorrhage and an injury to the back of his head that required stitches. Analyzes at the beginning of November showed that his condition is stable. At the time, Lula was active, for example going to Montevideo to negotiate a trade deal with Mercosur . However, this injury forced him to cancel his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit in Kazan, as doctors advised him to temporarily avoid long-haul flights.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been in office since January 1, 2023, and was previously the president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

