The president of Brazil underwent brain surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent brain surgery to stop a hemorrhage. These are the consequences of his fall at home in October.

This is stated in a medical note published by the government.

They add that the operation was successful, and 79-year-old Lula is doing well and is being monitored in the intensive care unit.

The Brazilian president underwent an MRI scan on December 9 because he complained of a headache. The procedure revealed an intracranial hemorrhage. For the operation, he was transferred to Sao Paulo to the Sirio Libanes hospital.

At the end of October, Lula collapsed, suffered a brain hemorrhage and an injury to the back of his head that required stitches. Analyzes at the beginning of November showed that his condition is stable. At the time, Lula was active, for example going to Montevideo to negotiate a trade deal with Mercosur. However, this injury forced him to cancel his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit in Kazan, as doctors advised him to temporarily avoid long-haul flights.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been in office since January 1, 2023, and was previously the president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

