The “eBook” service for 18-year-olds will start on December 16

The "eBook" service, with the help of which 18-year-old Ukrainians will be able to receive UAH 908 for books from the state, should start on December 16.

This was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Halyna Hryhorenko at a round table, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

"eBook will be launched, we hope, already on Monday. Bookstores are already at a low start and ready to work with it," she said

Hryhorenko added that 18-year-olds are one of the target and priority audiences in the context of promoting reading.

"But you need to start earlier. I am sure that the habit of reading with parents, reading at school is not formed at the age of 18. If at the age of 18 we give this gift to a young person so that she can buy a book in any format, then we need to start earlier," the deputy minister emphasized.

The law on book certificates was signed by the president in June of this year. It also provides that Ukrainians who turned 18 after January 1, 2024 will be able to receive a one-time payment.

Director of the Ukrainian Book Institute Oleksandra Koval said that in 2025, funds will be enough for only 50% of 18-year-olds who will be eligible to use the "eBook" state aid program, because although the amount in 2025 may be increased to UAH 372 million, next year the program will be able to everyone who turned 18 in 2024 and will turn 2025 can use it.

