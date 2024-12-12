Apple added ChatGPT to gadgets in the latest iOS update

Apple has released the iOS 18.2 operating system update, integrating OpenAIʼs ChatGPT into its devices.

Reuters writes about it.

Owners of Apple gadgets can use ChatGPT for free. The tool is available to interact with photos, documents, presentations and the Siri personal assistant, just one of several features of Appleʼs artificial intelligence platform in the update. Only authorized users have access to the paid functionality of ChatGPT.

Not everyone will be able to use the functions of Apple Intelligence. AI is available on iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max models and later, and only on select Mac and iPad models.

The system also received the Image Playground application for creating stylized images. The developers also added a set for creating custom Genmoji emojis and introduced the Visual Intelligence function, which will be able to identify objects and places around the user through the iPhone 16 camera.

The iOS update comes at the peak of the holiday shopping season, Appleʼs most profitable sales period of the year. The slow rollout of Appleʼs Intelligence features has some investors worried about the length of the iPhone 16 sales cycle.

It became known in June 2024 that Apple had entered into a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into the iOS operating system.

