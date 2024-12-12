In Grozne, a drone attacked the barracks of the special police regiment — they are 4 km from Kadyrovʼs residence

In the capital of Chechnya, the city of Grozne, a drone attacked the barracks of the special police regiment "Akhmat".

This was reported by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

He claims that the drone was apparently shot down, while four soldiers of the guard were injured. The UAV detonated in the air, damaged the roof and broke the glass, and its fragments caused a fire.

These barracks are located less than 4 km from Kadyrovʼs residence. This same complex was attacked by drones on December 4.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that during the night one UAV was shot down over Chechnya, and a total of 16 drones were shot down (4 over the Kursk region, 3 over North Ossetia, 8 over Crimea).

