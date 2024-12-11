German Chancellor Scholz filed a motion for a vote of confidence — this is the first step to the elections

On December 11, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appealed to the President of the Bundestag Berbel Bas with a request for a vote of confidence, referring to Article 68 of the countryʼs Constitution.

This is reported by Spiegel.

Deputies should vote for a vote of confidence on December 16. Scholz wants to lose the vote so that it leads to parliamentary elections on February 23. As the publication writes, the vote of confidence is the first formal step on the way to them.

After the resignation of Finance Minister Christian Lindner and the collapse of the ruling coalition, Scholz headed the government of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Greens, who do not have a majority in the Bundestag. Therefore, it is likely that the parliament will not give him a vote of confidence. The leadership of the "Greens" offers its deputies to abstain from voting on December 16 in order to enable new elections.

Scholz will explain the reasons for the vote of confidence to his colleagues during a speech in the Bundestag. After that, the debate will last about 90 minutes. It is expected that the parliament will hold a roll call vote after them. Therefore, no legislator will be able to speak anonymously for or against the chancellor.

Collapse of the coalition in Germany

On November 6, Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, accusing him of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favor of only his Free Democratic Party, which was one of three in the governmentʼs governing coalition. Lindner said that the Free Democrats are leaving the coalition and taking all their ministers.

Scholz made the decision due to differences with Lindner in budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media reported that the tripartite coalition could not decide what to do with the 2025 budget.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany can destabilize the political situation. The crisis may also strengthen opposition parties, including the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", and also criticizes the EU and aid to Ukraine.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed with the parliamentʼs proposal to hold early elections to the Bundestag on February 23, 2025. The Bundestag will work as usual until December 16, 2024, when the deputies will vote for the confidence of the government.

If the result of this vote is negative, it will provide grounds to dissolve the parliament. By law, the German president has 21 days after the vote to do so. If the Bundestag is dissolved, new deputies must be elected no later than 60 days later.

