The EU will allocate €170 million for protection against drones to the five bloc countries bordering the Russian Federation and Belarus

The European Union will allocate €170 million for anti-drone protection to five countries in the bloc that border Russia and Belarus. These are Norway, Finland, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia.

This was reported by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after a conversation with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

According to her, these countries "protect our common borders" from threats of all forms from Russia and Belarus.

Russiaʼs airstrikes on Ukraine have led to Russian drones and missiles entering the airspace of other countries. For example, on December 29 last year, after a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, the Polish military said that their countryʼs airspace had been violated by a Russian missile. The missile flew 40 kilometers deep into Poland and returned to Ukraine three minutes later. Polsat News, citing sources, wrote that it could have been a Kh-22 or Kh-101 cruise missile.

In some countries, wreckage of Russian drones is also being found.

Due to alleged threats from the Russian Federation, various countries are sending military aircraft into the sky during attacks on Ukraine. For example, Poland did this on November 21, when the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region.

