Attack on the clinic in Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead has increased to eight

A Russian attack on a private medical clinic in Zaporizhzhia killed eight people.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

At 12:12, it became known that the body of the eighth victim was retrieved from the rubble. 22 people were injured in the attack, including a child.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. Probably, there are still people under the rubble.

The Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles in the evening of December 10. The attack destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

