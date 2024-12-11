News

Attack on the clinic in Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead has increased to eight

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

A Russian attack on a private medical clinic in Zaporizhzhia killed eight people.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

At 12:12, it became known that the body of the eighth victim was retrieved from the rubble. 22 people were injured in the attack, including a child.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. Probably, there are still people under the rubble.

