Attack on the clinic in Zaporizhzhia. The number of dead has increased to eight

A Russian attack on a private medical clinic in Zaporizhzhia killed eight people.
This is reported by the State Emergency Service.
At 12:12, it became known that the body of the eighth victim was retrieved from the rubble. 22 people were injured in the attack, including a child.
Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. Probably, there are still people under the rubble.
- The Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles in the evening of December 10. The attack destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.