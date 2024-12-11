The Defense Forces attacked the Russian oil depot in Bryansk, and in Taganrog they are talking about a missile attack on the air complex

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on the Russian oil depot in the Bryansk region.

The "Bryansk" filling station of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline was under attack, the main function of which is the reception, storage, distribution and shipment of diesel fuel for tankers and railway transport. It is actively used to supply the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces recorded a hit on an oil depot with subsequent ignition, a massive fire started.

The Russians claimed that they allegedly shot down 14 drones over the Bryansk region at night.

In addition, a rocket attack on an industrial enterprise is reported in Taganrog, Rostov region. Local residents claim that the blow came at the aviation scientific and technical complex.

