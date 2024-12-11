Pornhub summed up the results of 2024. This is what porn was searched for in the world and in Ukraine

The porn site Pornhub summed up the results of 2024. The site named the main trends of the world and separately by country, popular requests and statistics of views.

The main trends this year were Demure Desires, The secret lives of Pornhub wives, Coworker crushes, Going for gold, Animated arousal, Et tu, hawk tuah?

The most popular trends this year were hentai, MILF, pinay and lesbian. At the same time, big ass and anime rose in the overall rating by three and four positions, respectively.

The most popular porn stars this year were actress of Jewish-Ukrainian origin, Australian Angela White, Abella Danger, Violet Myers, Lana Rhoades, Eva Elfie.

Top models among amateurs are Sweetie Fox, Candy Love, NoLube, Scott Stark, Gattouz0, Porn Force.

Ukraine

This year, Ukraine again entered the top twenty countries in terms of views, taking 15th place.

On average, Ukrainians watched porn for 9 minutes and 25 seconds.

"Hentai" occupies the first place among requests in Ukraine — last year it was in second place. Instead, this year, the MILF request dropped from first to second place. The top three among the most popular requests for porn among Ukrainians is closed by "Russian porn" — compared to last year, this category rose by 12 points. In 2023, the category "Ukrainian porn" was on the seventh place, this year — on the sixth.

The demand for the "domestic" category also increased, which rose by 15 positions this year, and BDSM rose by 10 positions this year.

Searches for "motorcycles" have increased this year by 416%, "real female orgasm" by 293%, and "massage salon" by 234%.

The MILF category was in first place in Ukraine. The next popular category is Anal. And the Mature category closes this top three.

The most popular porn stars in Ukraine became Josephine Jackson, Eva Alfie, Lana Rhodes.

