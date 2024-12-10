Attack on the clinic in Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims increased to four, 20 people were injured

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to four.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

As of 7:59 p.m., 20 people are known to be injured: 13 people are in the hospital, seven refused hospitalization, including a 5-year-old girl. Medics treated the child on the spot.

Fedorov also said that medics managed to resuscitate one of the victims, who was previously considered dead.

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia in the evening of December 10. The attack destroyed a private clinic and damaged nearby buildings.

