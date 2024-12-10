From iPhone 16 to UEFA. Here are the most Googled things in the world

Google published the final ranking of the most popular user queries from around the world for 2024.

The Copa América was the most Googled by people, followed by another football tournament, the UEFA European Championship. Interestingly, a total of six of the top ten searches were related to sporting events.

People were also being sought: Liam Payne, the One Direction singer who died in Buenos Aires in October. The investigation established that he fainted and fell out of the window without trying to reflexively protect himself during the fall. The US President-elect Donald Trump is in fifth place, and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton rounded out the top ten. Here is the full list:

Americaʼs Cup Copa América;

UEFA European Championship;

Menʼs T20 Cricket World Cup;

India vs England;

Liam Payne;

Donald Trump;

India vs Bangladesh;

iPhone 16;

Olympic Games Paris 2024;

Kate, Princess of Wales.

Itʼs important to note that the Year in Search looks at the Google queries that grew in popularity in 2024, specifically which queries "had a high spike in traffic over a long period in 2024 compared to 2023." If it were determined only by the most popular requests, then "weather" would remain a constant favorite, so this is not included in the rating.

Here you can read what Ukrainians Googled in 2024. Top requests include power outage schedules, events in Sudzha, and Dubai chocolate.

